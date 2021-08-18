Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Shares Gap Up to $14.11

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.11, but opened at $14.70. Arcimoto shares last traded at $14.93, with a volume of 17,201 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arcimoto has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.76 million, a PE ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.65 and a quick ratio of 14.02.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 650.85% and a negative return on equity of 48.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Arcimoto by 1,980.0% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arcimoto in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUV)

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.