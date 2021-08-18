Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 361 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 585.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $111,000.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

PKW stock opened at $93.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.86. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.64 and a fifty-two week high of $94.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.