Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 4,430 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) by 173.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 843.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after buying an additional 141,729 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,410,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 511.2% in the 1st quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 58,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 49,132 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 312.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 47,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 562.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 41,970 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Shares of IFRA stock opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.