Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,717 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,188,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,857,346,000 after purchasing an additional 151,977 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,431,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,524,680,000 after acquiring an additional 401,564 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 26.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,544,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Medtronic by 4.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,019,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,419,834,000 after acquiring an additional 458,766 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.48.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $130.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.86. The firm has a market cap of $175.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.44 and a 12 month high of $132.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

