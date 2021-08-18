Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $266,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,739,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,537 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,894,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,095,000 after acquiring an additional 642,310 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,747,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,072,000 after acquiring an additional 280,115 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,716,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,334,000 after acquiring an additional 155,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,505,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,570,000 after acquiring an additional 133,659 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BIV opened at $90.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $93.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.41.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.