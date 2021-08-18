Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 476 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,122,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,415,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $624,920,000 after acquiring an additional 199,080 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,954,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $436,535,000 after acquiring an additional 268,378 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,269,570 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $234,399,000 after acquiring an additional 84,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,146,442 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $172,740,000 after acquiring an additional 375,729 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $49.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

