Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,113,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,627 shares during the period. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF comprises 9.9% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $26,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,933.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NASDAQ:ICLN traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.39. 139,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,645,302. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.87. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

