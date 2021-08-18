Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,246 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,959 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.4% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 82.9% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 8.1% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $60,000. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $751,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,142,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,425 shares of company stock valued at $38,241,379. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $24.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $690.43. The company had a trading volume of 601,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,705,160. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.88 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $683.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.43, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $663.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $585.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

