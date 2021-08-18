Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,963 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,478 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,625.9% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 648,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,106,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $445.21. 286,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,347,720. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.96. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.92 and a 52-week high of $449.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

