Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product pipeline consist of TransCon Human Growth Hormone, TransCon Treprostinil, TransCon Insulin, TransCon Peptide and TransCon Ranibizumab, which are in different clinical stage, for the treatments of hormone deficiency, endocrinology, central nervous system disorders, infectious diseases and diabetes. Its technology includes TransCon which develop prodrug therapies. Ascendis Pharma A/S is based in Denmark. “

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

ASND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

ASND stock opened at $121.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 0.73. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $109.36 and a fifty-two week high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7,700.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 122.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.