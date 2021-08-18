Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) versus Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) Critical Analysis

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) and Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Ashtead Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ashtead Group and Adocia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashtead Group 13.86% 24.00% 7.91% Adocia N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ashtead Group and Adocia, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashtead Group 0 7 5 0 2.42 Adocia 0 0 1 0 3.00

Adocia has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.41%. Given Adocia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Adocia is more favorable than Ashtead Group.

Risk & Volatility

Ashtead Group has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adocia has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ashtead Group and Adocia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashtead Group $6.64 billion 5.33 $920.08 million $8.74 36.22 Adocia $960,000.00 80.60 -$26.64 million ($3.77) -2.92

Ashtead Group has higher revenue and earnings than Adocia. Adocia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ashtead Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ashtead Group beats Adocia on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip. The company also provides power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services. It offers its products and services for facilities maintenance and municipalities, such as office complexes, apartment complexes, government, hospitals, data centers, parks and recreation departments, schools and universities, shopping centers, pavement/kerb repairs, and golf course maintenance; construction of airports, highways and bridges, office buildings, data centers, schools and universities, shopping centers, residential, and remodeling; emergency response for fire, hurricanes, flooding, tornadoes, winter, storms, residential emergencies, covid-19, alternative care facilities, points of distribution, and mobile testing facilities; and entertainment and special events, including national events, concerts, sporting events, film/TV production, theme parks, festivals farmers' markets, local 5k runs, and cycle races. The company operates 873 stores in the United States, 75 stores in Canada, and 193 stores in the United Kingdom under the Sunbelt Rentals brand. Ashtead Group plc was founded in 1947 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Adocia Company Profile

Adocia SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops formulations of pre-approved therapeutic proteins and peptides for the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases. The company's proprietary BioChaperone technological platform is designed and developed to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins. Its clinical product pipeline includes insulin formulations, such as BioChaperone Lispro U100 and U200, which are ultra-rapid formulations of insulin analog lispro; BioChaperone Combo, a combination of basal insulin glargine and rapid-acting insulin lispro; and BioChaperone Pramlintide Insulin, a prandial combination of human insulin with amylin pramlintide M1Pram. The company's clinical pipeline also includes BioChaperone Glucagon, which is an aqueous formulation of human glucagon for the treatment of hypoglycemia. Its preclinical pipeline includes BioChaperone LisPram), which is a combination of rapid human insulin analogues and Pramlintide; BioChaperone Glargine GLP1 that is a combination of insulin glargine with GLP-1 receptor agonists for the treatment of diabetes; and BioChaperone Glucagon GLP1, which is a combination of glucagon and a GLP-1 receptor agonist for the treatment of obesity. The company has a strategic alliance with Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize BioChaperone Lispro and BioChaperone Combo in China and other Asian and Middle Eastern territories. Adocia SA was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

