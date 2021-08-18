ASICS (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Trading 6% Higher

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.25 and last traded at $24.25. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.88.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.54.

ASICS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASCCF)

ASICS Corporation manufactures and sells sports goods in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Oceania, Southeast and South Asia, and internationally. It offers sports shoes, apparel, and equipment. The company sells its products under the ASICS, ASICSTIGER, and Onitsuka Tiger brands through 989 retail stores, as well as through online.

