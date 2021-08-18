Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) Issues Earnings Results

Assure (OTCMKTS:ARHH) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ARHH stock opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79. The firm has a market cap of $93.27 million and a P/E ratio of -3.67. Assure has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Assure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides.

