Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Short Interest Down 36.8% in July

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the July 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALPMY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astellas Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of ALPMY opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.47. Astellas Pharma has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $18.46.

Astellas Pharma, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases.

