Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Short Interest Down 24.3% in July

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the July 15th total of 7,070,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

NASDAQ:AVIR traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.32. The stock had a trading volume of 23,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,330. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.37. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $94.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.14.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. On average, analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVIR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVIR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 309.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,536,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429,258 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 224.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,459 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,410,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1,253.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after acquiring an additional 731,027 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,659,000 after acquiring an additional 677,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.