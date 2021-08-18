Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Atlanticus from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of ATLC opened at $50.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.86. Atlanticus has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $51.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 175.79% and a net margin of 25.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlanticus will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 1,716 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $77,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,088,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 12,349 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $557,063.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,057,305.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,268 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATLC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlanticus during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlanticus during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Atlanticus during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Atlanticus by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Atlanticus during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. 17.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

