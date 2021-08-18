Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 589 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 906.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,747,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter.

FHLC opened at $67.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.61. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $67.68.

