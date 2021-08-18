Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 397 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 35.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,862,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,326,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter worth $720,000. 7.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on SCCO shares. Barclays raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, HSBC raised Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.30.

SCCO stock opened at $63.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $43.26 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.21.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 28.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.34%.

In related news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $72,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $260,028. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $39,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock worth $344,570. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

