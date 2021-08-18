Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $31,000 Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 257.0% during the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,283,000 after acquiring an additional 70,433 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 392,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,218,000 after purchasing an additional 17,602 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 339,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,148,000 after purchasing an additional 36,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 317.5% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 164,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,914,000 after purchasing an additional 124,887 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $115.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.68. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.20 and a 1-year high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

