Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $37,000 in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUFG. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 5.29%.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

