Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,754 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21,224.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 122,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 122,254 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,366,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,400,000 after acquiring an additional 42,193 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,836,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 524,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,841,000 after acquiring an additional 148,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

MMC stock opened at $154.52 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $154.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.06%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.32.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.