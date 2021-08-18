Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,230,000 after purchasing an additional 28,158 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.9% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 23,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 52.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $141.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.58. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $100.32 and a one year high of $154.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

AJG has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

