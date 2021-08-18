Atlas Protocol (ATP) Price Reaches $0.0019

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.95 million and approximately $693,252.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

