Atomic Wallet Coin Trading 2.5% Higher This Week (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $14.37 million and approximately $119,489.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00002998 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002437 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000412 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00053124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00057049 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00126215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00015398 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Profile

AWC is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

