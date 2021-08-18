ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Short Interest Down 33.0% in July

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 239,300 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the July 15th total of 357,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 119.7 days.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $35.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.35.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$45.00 to C$51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

