ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Short Interest Down 33.0% in July

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 239,300 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the July 15th total of 357,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 119.7 days.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $35.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.35.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$45.00 to C$51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

