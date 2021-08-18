Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AUPH stock opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The company had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. Research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $80,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $218,150 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AUPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bloom Burton raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

