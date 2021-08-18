Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. Purchases 30,000 Shares

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.77 per share, with a total value of C$23,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,850,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,585,179.14.

Lotan Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 18,500 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,875.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,600.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,800.00.

Shares of AU stock opened at C$0.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 21.18, a current ratio of 22.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$75.01 million and a PE ratio of -24.52. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.74 and a 12 month high of C$1.68.

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Pi Financial dropped their target price on shares of Aurion Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.65 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Aurion Resources

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold and vanadium deposits, and base metals. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of SodankylÃ¤.

