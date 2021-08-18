Aurora (AOA) Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Aurora has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Aurora coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Aurora has a market cap of $19.41 million and $732,738.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Aurora

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

