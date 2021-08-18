Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) Lifted to “Outperform” at ATB Capital

ATB Capital upgraded shares of Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$0.40 price objective on Auxly Cannabis Group and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

CVE:XLY opened at C$0.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$289.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 1 year low of C$0.12 and a 1 year high of C$0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.23, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

