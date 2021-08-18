Avalanche Market Capitalization Tops $4.72 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 16% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 58.3% higher against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $4.72 billion and $998.52 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $27.18 or 0.00059655 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.91 or 0.00326824 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00009568 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00042779 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00014431 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,077.65 or 0.02365192 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 387,116,694 coins and its circulating supply is 173,612,755 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

