Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) shares fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.05 and last traded at $20.09. 2,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 315,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.06.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZRE. Zacks Investment Research raised Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Azure Power Global from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The company has a market cap of $951.39 million, a P/E ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 0.74.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Azure Power Global Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc bought a new position in Azure Power Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,581,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Azure Power Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,850,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Azure Power Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,253,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 881,522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,731,000 after buying an additional 276,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,510,000 after buying an additional 259,150 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

