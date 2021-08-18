B. Riley Comments on GreenPower Motor Company Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GP)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GreenPower Motor in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 70.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Shares of GP opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $293.88 million and a P/E ratio of -31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 13.08. GreenPower Motor has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $34.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $478,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

