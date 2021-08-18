Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,305 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,988,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,147 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,654,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,402,000 after acquiring an additional 353,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.58. The company had a trading volume of 8,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,681. The company has a market cap of $248.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $63.22 and a one year high of $104.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.5571 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.19%.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. DNB Markets raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

