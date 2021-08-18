Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 0.7% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $365.22. The company had a trading volume of 72,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738,512. The stock has a market cap of $360.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $373.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

