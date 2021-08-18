Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,402,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,970,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

A number of analysts have commented on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

