Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 63,473 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 75.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,473 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 1.1% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 62,402 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,427,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,424,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,631,000 after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WFC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.41.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,966,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $51.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.61.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

