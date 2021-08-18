Balancer Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $181.92 million and $60.94 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Balancer has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Balancer coin can currently be purchased for about $26.20 or 0.00058336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00056750 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015400 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $381.73 or 0.00849981 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00047499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00104072 BTC.

Balancer Profile

BAL is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

