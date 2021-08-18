Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Buys 30 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,216 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $72,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $50,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.74.

Shares of UNH traded down $1.77 on Wednesday, reaching $420.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,417. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.64 and a twelve month high of $425.98. The firm has a market cap of $396.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $408.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

