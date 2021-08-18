Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Cuts Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lessened its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the period. Xylem accounts for approximately 1.3% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA owned about 0.06% of Xylem worth $12,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,064,000 after purchasing an additional 80,258 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,132,000 after purchasing an additional 407,211 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,290,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,888,000 after purchasing an additional 103,946 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,536,000 after purchasing an additional 477,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,611,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,541,000 after purchasing an additional 477,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Several research firms have commented on XYL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.36.

Xylem stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.40 and a 52-week high of $132.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.01.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.37%.

In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $105,658.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.24, for a total transaction of $1,167,753.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at $30,506,885.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,163 shares of company stock worth $11,702,643. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.