Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Has $41.29 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 4.5% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $41,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,117,461,000 after purchasing an additional 145,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,160,892,000 after purchasing an additional 79,686 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,993,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,789,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,779,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,346,132,000 after purchasing an additional 61,474 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $2,733.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,211. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,564.34. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,767.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.