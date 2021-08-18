Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Sells 1,039 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lessened its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 260.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $679.91. 2,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a PE ratio of 80.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.91. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $347.54 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $652.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total value of $378,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,220 shares of company stock worth $35,737,351 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDXX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

