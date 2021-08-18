Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Sells 674 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $445.45. The company had a trading volume of 269,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,720. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $320.92 and a 12-month high of $449.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.96.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

