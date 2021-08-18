Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Sells 9,298 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,298 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.7% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $30,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $156.85. The stock had a trading volume of 81,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,124,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.92. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $158.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

