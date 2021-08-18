Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 3 Per Share

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Monday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:BBY traded down GBX 22.40 ($0.29) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 296.60 ($3.88). The stock had a trading volume of 4,139,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,537. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 307.14. Balfour Beatty has a 12-month low of GBX 208.60 ($2.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 67.41.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Numis Securities raised their target price on Balfour Beatty from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 395 ($5.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

Dividend History for Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY)

