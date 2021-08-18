Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 3 Per Share

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Monday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:BBY traded down GBX 22.40 ($0.29) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 296.60 ($3.88). The stock had a trading volume of 4,139,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,537. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 307.14. Balfour Beatty has a 12-month low of GBX 208.60 ($2.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 67.41.

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Numis Securities raised their target price on Balfour Beatty from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 395 ($5.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.