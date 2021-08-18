Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Purchased by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,067 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ball by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,163,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,256 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,901,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,069 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Ball by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,645,000 after purchasing an additional 991,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,380,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,733,000 after purchasing an additional 746,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.27 per share, with a total value of $267,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLL. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.69.

NYSE BLL traded up $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $90.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,504,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,108. Ball Co. has a one year low of $75.00 and a one year high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.00.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

