Banano (BAN) Price Down 2.8% Over Last Week

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Banano has a market capitalization of $16.18 million and approximately $314,246.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Banano has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One Banano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Banano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002545 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000418 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00053326 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00057036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00134224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015248 BTC.

About Banano

Banano is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,408 coins and its circulating supply is 1,316,534,163 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.