Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Receives $7.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

BBVA has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,581,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,615 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,421,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 20.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 246,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 41,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.77. The stock had a trading volume of 31,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,557. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.45. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $6.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.37.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 20.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

