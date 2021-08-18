Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,272 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. REDW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 44.6% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 29,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,245 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 32.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,001.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 27,277 shares during the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cannonball Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $100.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.69. The company has a market capitalization of $65.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.31. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $56.96 and a 12-month high of $106.88.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8782 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

