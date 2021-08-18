Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF) Short Interest Up 35.4% in July

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,156,200 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the July 15th total of 854,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
BKQNF stock remained flat at $$4.99 during trading on Wednesday. Bank of Queensland has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $4.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.99.
Bank of Queensland Company Profile
