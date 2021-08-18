Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF) Short Interest Up 35.4% in July

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,156,200 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the July 15th total of 854,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

BKQNF stock remained flat at $$4.99 during trading on Wednesday. Bank of Queensland has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $4.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.99.

Get Bank of Queensland alerts:

Bank of Queensland Company Profile

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Queensland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Queensland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.