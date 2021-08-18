BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE BKU traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.85. The stock had a trading volume of 508,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,524. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.42. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.92.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BankUnited will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,340,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in BankUnited by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 169,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 88,465 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BankUnited by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,113,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in BankUnited by 106,180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 26,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in BankUnited by 1,336.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 218,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

